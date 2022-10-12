Spire Wealth Management Sells 986 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,151,000. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 59.20%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

