Spire Wealth Management Takes Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HII stock opened at $234.70 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $243.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.10. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HII. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.