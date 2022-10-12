Spire Wealth Management Trims Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 52,740 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CDW were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 78,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,376,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CDW Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $152.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a one year low of $151.82 and a one year high of $208.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.63.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. CDW’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

