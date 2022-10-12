Spire Wealth Management Trims Stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,168 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRG. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter worth $4,266,000. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC now owns 26,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 1st quarter worth $2,017,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 212.5% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 59,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 40,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Price Performance

BRG opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $811.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.82, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 182.45, a current ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

