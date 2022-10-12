Spire Wealth Management Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 172,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,829,000 after buying an additional 18,365 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 127,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 603.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 45,375 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $91.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $91.14 and a twelve month high of $140.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.64 and its 200 day moving average is $108.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

