Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1,017.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 392,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 357,581 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 248,221 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 956.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 249,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 226,227 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,313,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,562,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after purchasing an additional 112,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $14.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

