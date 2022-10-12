Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,195 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,884.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,944.0% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,394.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,741.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,392,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,718 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.