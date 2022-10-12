Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,254,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,536.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, September 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $1,199,200.00.

SPT stock opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $142.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -72.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SPT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 433.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 109.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 138.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 33.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

