SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Holdings Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,759,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,557,352,000 after acquiring an additional 542,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,583,000 after buying an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,513,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,384,000 after buying an additional 388,721 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 69.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,861,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,690,000 after buying an additional 1,995,501 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,587,000 after acquiring an additional 908,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.46.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

