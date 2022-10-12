SSE (LON:SSE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,439.00

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,439 ($17.39) and last traded at GBX 1,449.50 ($17.51), with a volume of 208066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,456.50 ($17.60).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,934 ($23.37).

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.67 billion and a PE ratio of 604.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,713.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,746.75.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

