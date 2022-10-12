StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

EXPR stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.58. Express has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $4.94.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $464.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.62 million. Express had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 440.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Express will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Osmium Partners LLC bought a new position in Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Express by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,614,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 333,900 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

