StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHNGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FHN opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.10 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.2% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 26,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 74.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 38.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,117,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 307,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

