StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of FHN opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.10 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
