StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

NYSE:FLS opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. Flowserve has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $38.39.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 63,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,549,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,360,000 after buying an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 239,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

