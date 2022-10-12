StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FBHS opened at $57.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.85. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $109.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.4% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 16.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Further Reading

