StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $414.71 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $430.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,580.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,580.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,253,925 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

