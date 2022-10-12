StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on FBK. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on FB Financial from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.
Shares of FBK stock opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.02.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 39,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 307.3% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 48,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.
