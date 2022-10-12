StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FBK. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on FB Financial from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

FB Financial Price Performance

Shares of FBK stock opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.14). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $135.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 39,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 307.3% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 48,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Featured Stories

