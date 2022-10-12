StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $63.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $85.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.68.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

