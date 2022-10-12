StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $472,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 149,060 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 57.3% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 64,218 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 23,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

