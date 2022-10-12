Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,939 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 116,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 32,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,409,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1,517.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

