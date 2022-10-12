Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 4,798 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 169.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 133,011 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 132,810 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJN stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

