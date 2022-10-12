Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 38.6% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:BXMT opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.64%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,148 shares of company stock valued at $114,708. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.