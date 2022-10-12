Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Humana were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Humana by 38.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,554,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,755,384,000 after purchasing an additional 919,325 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,220,447,000 after purchasing an additional 693,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $494.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.28.

Humana Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HUM opened at $498.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.81. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $514.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

