Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 23,565 Shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,565 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.21% of Sesen Bio worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SESN. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 328,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,339,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 52,274 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 49,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sesen Bio in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Sesen Bio Stock Up 2.8 %

Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $101.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.47.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

Further Reading

