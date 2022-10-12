Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 3,605 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Upstart by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Price Performance

UPST opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.97. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Upstart’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

