Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 496 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $901,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $984,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 105,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 31,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

IEUR stock opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $60.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.90.

