Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 590 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.77.

