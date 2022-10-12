Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 98,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

