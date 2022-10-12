Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,645,000 after buying an additional 827,583 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,453,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,928,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,364,000 after buying an additional 283,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,526,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average of $82.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.28). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Stories

