Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $316,325,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $129,128,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 19.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,008,000 after buying an additional 1,054,265 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after buying an additional 912,942 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 311.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 824,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,898,000 after buying an additional 624,359 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST stock opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.38. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MNST. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

