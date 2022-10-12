Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 89,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 74,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DNP opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

