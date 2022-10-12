Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $285,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 14.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 51,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $220.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Cummins’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

