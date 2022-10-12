Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $287,000 Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOD. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOD. StockNews.com began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Profile

VOD stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

