Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $292,000 Position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.14% of Inseego worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Inseego in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. Inseego Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $7.98.

Inseego ( NASDAQ:INSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.36 million. Inseego’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Inseego from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Inseego from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

