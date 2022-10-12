Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $314,000 Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,846,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 54,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN stock opened at $113.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.43 and a 200-day moving average of $104.69. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

