Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $322,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Mosaic Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.60.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

