Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $334,000 Holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.38% of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $709,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOUT opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $46.06.

