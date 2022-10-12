Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $344,000 Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $60.59 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

