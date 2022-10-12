Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $345,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $266.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.24. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $265.45 and a 1-year high of $374.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

