Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.50.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $161.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.01. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

