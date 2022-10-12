Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $359,000 Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 29.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 204.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $381,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $156.00 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.08 and a 200-day moving average of $151.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.15.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

