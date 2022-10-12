Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $369,000 Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Brunswick by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 193,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Brunswick by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 429,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,049,000 after purchasing an additional 40,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

BC stock opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.59. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $103.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average of $74.19.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.54.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

