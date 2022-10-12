Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.83. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.23). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.