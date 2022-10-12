Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,161,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 117.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 119,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 64,692 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,582,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 52,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,308,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

