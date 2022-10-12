Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $288,000 in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 74,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the first quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18.

