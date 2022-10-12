Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CINF. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $96.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.56. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.