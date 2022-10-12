Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $338,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSCR opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.