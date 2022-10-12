Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 323.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.17.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

