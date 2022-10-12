Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 117,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 37,210 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,076,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,382,000. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,823,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $581,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

QQQM stock opened at $108.16 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $107.38 and a 12 month high of $167.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.85.

