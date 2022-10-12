Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 304 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNY opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cheuvreux downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.38.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

