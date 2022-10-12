Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 428 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.83.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IBP opened at $86.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $141.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.75.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.52. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $251,715.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,669 shares in the company, valued at $876,002.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading

